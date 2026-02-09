Florida Arrests 5 More in $1.7M State Fraud Scheme

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia on Monday announced the arrest of five additional current and former state government employees accused of defrauding taxpayers through a property damage scheme, bringing the total number of defendants in the case to six.

According to Ingoglia's office, the defendants are accused of stealing about $1.7 million by filing false or exaggerated property damage claims with the Florida Division of Risk Management, which handles insurance claims involving state-owned property.

Authorities say the scheme exploited a system designed to protect taxpayers, not line the pockets of insiders.

The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation into fraudulent claims submitted over a period of several years.

Investigators allege the defendants staged damage, inflated repair costs, or filed claims for damage that never occurred. In some cases, authorities say the accused coordinated with contractors or other state employees to process and approve the claims.

Ingoglia said the arrests demonstrate a continued effort by state officials to root out corruption and hold public employees accountable for misuse of taxpayer funds. The CFO's office emphasized that the investigation remains active and additional arrests are possible.

Those arrested include Briana McCarthy, a former employee of the Department of Financial Services; Brianna Hannan, a former employee of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation; Carlotta Hawkins, a former employee of the department; Kearia Walker; Whitney Branch; and Kavon Reese.

"Let me be crystal clear: If you steal from Florida taxpayers, you will go to jail," Ingoglia said in a statement on X.

The Florida Division of Risk Management provides insurance coverage for state agencies, including property damage claims related to buildings, vehicles, and equipment. Officials say the defendants took advantage of their familiarity with internal processes to bypass safeguards and avoid detection.

The five newly arrested individuals face multiple felony charges, including organized fraud, grand theft, and filing false insurance claims. If convicted, they could face significant prison time and be ordered to pay restitution.

Ingoglia said his office is reviewing internal controls within the Division of Risk Management to prevent similar fraud in the future.