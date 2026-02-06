Trump Set to Endorse Power to Succeed Fla. Rep. Dunn

In what is becoming a pattern in GOP primaries for open U.S. House seats, President Donald Trump is poised to endorse Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power in the Sunshine State's open 2nd Congressional District.

Florida sources close to the White House told Newsmax that the president "genuinely likes Evan" and was impressed with how Power quickly won the blessing of the Republican chairs and other party officers once the district became open.

Two weeks ago, five-term GOP Rep. Neal Dunn announced he was relinquishing the safely Republican 2nd District after 10 years.

Power, 44, immediately signaled he would run and received the approval of party officials across the district as well as three sheriffs and seven Republican U.S. representatives from Florida.

Reached by Newsmax on Tuesday in Washington, Power would not comment on reports Trump would soon endorse him.

But he agreed that Trump's endorsement is the gold standard in GOP primaries and that the president is particularly popular in the 2nd District, which he carried by 18 percentage points in 2024.

The more rural the area, "the stronger the Trump punch is," Power said.

Long a Trump supporter, Power said he was particularly enthusiastic about the president after the U.S. military strike on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

In his words, "that could bring down Cuba and [lead to] good results in Iran and Ukraine. This could be a big domino effect for freedom."

Most other Republican officeholders mentioned for the 2nd District have declined to run. The filing deadline is June for the Aug.18 primary, which will be tantamount to being elected in the 2nd District.

