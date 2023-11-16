×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | palestine | desantis | campus activism

Florida Sued over Ban on Pro-Palestinian Student Groups

Florida Sued over Ban on Pro-Palestinian Student Groups
Students participate in a protest in support of Palestine and for free speech outside of the Columbia University campus on November 15, 2023 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty)

Thursday, 16 November 2023 04:38 PM EST

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged Florida's ban on pro-Palestinian university groups, arguing in a federal lawsuit on Thursday that the state is violating students' free speech as tensions roil U.S. campuses over Israel's war with Hamas.

Florida’s university system, joined by Governor Ron DeSantis, last month ordered colleges to shut down chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), a group at the center of U.S. campus activism since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The suit - against DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential hopeful, and several state university system officials - was filed on behalf of the University of Florida's SJP chapter and seeks a preliminary injunction to a state order blocking SJP from receiving school funds and using campus facilities.

"If Florida officials think silencing pro-Palestinian students protects the Jewish community – or anyone, they’re wrong. This attack on free speech is dangerous," Howard Simon, interim executive director of ACLU of Florida, said in a statement.

Representatives for DeSantis and State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Students at U.S. universities have clashed over issues emerging on both sides of the nearly six-week-old conflict. Some accuse their schools of not doing enough to denounce antisemitism and others that the schools ignore the plight of Gazans under Israeli fire.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida by the ACLU, ACLU of Florida and Palestine Legal, cites a Supreme Court decision affirming students' right to associate and speak out on matters of public concern, and another case establishing that federal law does not criminalize "independent political advocacy" as long as it is not done in coordination with, or at the direction of, foreign terrorist groups.

Brandeis University has also banned SJP indefinitely, and Columbia University and George Washington University have suspended the group. The schools have cited the national organization's support for the Hamas attack and said their campus chapters violated school policies.

The student groups call the suspensions and bans unjust. Videos posted to Instagram have shown Palestinian supporters rallying at Columbia and George Washington on Wednesday in protest over the SJP groups' suspensions.

Florida's university system has said it based its ban on a "toolkit" issued by the national organization to chapters that referred to Hamas' attack as "the resistance" and stated "Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement."

In his Oct. 24 memo ordering the ban, Chancellor Rodrigues said the national SJP identified itself as part of Hamas' attack and that it was a felony under Florida law "to provide material support... to a designated foreign terrorist organization."

Brian Hauss, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology project and counsel in the case, said the student plaintiffs in the state university system were victims of "guilt by association" in this case.

"They are a completely autonomous and independent group that is in no way beholden to the national Students for Justice in Palestine," Hauss said in an interview, adding that he did not believe the national organization could be found criminally liable for its statements about Hamas.

Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 assault and took about 240 hostages to Gaza. Gaza health authorities say more than 11,000 people have been confirmed killed in Israel's counteroffensive in Gaza. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Howard Goller and Deepa Babington)

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The American Civil Liberties Union challenged Florida's ban on pro-Palestinian university groups, arguing in a federal lawsuit on Thursday that the state is violating students' free speech as tensions roil U.S. campuses over Israel's war with Hamas.
florida, palestine, desantis, campus activism
566
2023-38-16
Thursday, 16 November 2023 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved