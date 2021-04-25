Florida McDonald's Pays $50 Just to Show up for a Job Interview

With applicants being hard to find, a McDonald’s franchise owner in Tampa, Fla., is paying people $50 just to show up for job interview, reports the Epoch Times.

A general manager and supervisor created a plan for paying potential employees $50 to show up for the interview after their boss told them to do something to get potential employees in the door.

“Do whatever you need to do” to hire more workers, said Blake Casper, the franchise owner, reports Business Insider. “At this point, if we can’t keep our drive-throughs moving, then I’ll pay $50 for an interview,” said Casper, who owns 60 McDonald’s restaurants around Tampa.

“Get $50 for interview,” say photographs of signs Twitter users have uploaded which are placed outside Casper’s McDonald’s locations advertising the monetary application motivation.

Casper said that the enhanced federal unemployment benefits that were extended after Congress passed a sweeping pandemic relief bill may be contributing to the lack of people seeking jobs.

“It’s a perfect storm right now,” Casper said in the interview. “You’ve got a lot of people with a lot of money, and they’re out there shopping,” he added. “And then, on the flip side, we’re scrambling for help.”

In addition to the interview incentive, he added that he’s considering raising starting wages from $12 to $13, far above Florida’s minimum wage.

“The biggest challenge out there is the federal government, and the state government are going to continue with this unemployment, because that is truly creating the incentive to not work right now,” Casper added, echoing concerns voiced by GOP lawmakers last year about prior pandemic bills. “And, how do you blame somebody? You can make more money on unemployment — and so, we’ve got to be at least above that.”

The National Federation of Independent Business agreed with Casper’s assessment.

The group said that a survey found that 42% of small businesses have said they had job openings they couldn’t fill, also blaming the expanded unemployment benefits for the phenomenon.

“Owners continue to have difficulty finding qualified workers to fill jobs as they compete with increased unemployment benefits and the pandemic keeping some workers out of the labor force,” according to the survey. “A net 28% of owners reported raising compensation (up three points) and the highest level in the past 12 months.”

It added, “A net 17% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, down two points. Seven percent of owners cited labor costs as their top business problem and 24% said that labor quality was their top business problem. Finding eligible workers to fill open positions will become increasingly difficult for small business owners,” reports the Epoch Times.