first lady | melania trump | 2025 highlights

Melania Trump Highlights 2025 Achievements, Led by 'Take It Down' Act

By    |   Monday, 29 December 2025 12:21 PM EST

First lady Melania Trump posted on Monday about her top 2025 achievements, starting with what may be considered her most notable accomplishment to date during the second term of her husband, President Donald Trump.

Her list of highlights begins with "Passed Legislation (Take It Down Act)."

The first lady and President Trump hosted a White House signing ceremony in mid-May for the legislation, aimed at strengthening federal penalties for the online distribution of nonconsensual intimate imagery, often referred to as revenge porn.

The law makes it a federal crime to knowingly publish or threaten to publish intimate images without a person's consent, including images generated using artificial intelligence, commonly known as deepfakes.

It also requires websites and social media platforms to remove such material within 48 hours of a victim's request and to take steps to delete duplicate content.

Melania Trump played a visible role in advancing the legislation through Congress.

In March, she traveled to Capitol Hill for her first public appearance since resuming the role of first lady to meet with House members and urge passage of the bill following its approval by the Senate.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the first lady was instrumental in securing passage of the legislation, describing the measure as an important step to protect victims from online exploitation.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and received overwhelming bipartisan support. It passed the House in April by a 409 to 2 vote and cleared the Senate by unanimous consent.

Melania Trump also participated in a Capitol Hill roundtable with lawmakers and young women whose explicit images had been shared online without their consent. She described the experiences shared during the discussion as heartbreaking and later invited one of the victims to attend the president's address before a joint session of Congress.

After House passage, the first lady said the vote reflected a unified effort to protect the dignity, privacy, and safety of children.

Her advocacy aligns with the Be Best initiative she launched during the president's first term, which focuses on children's well-being, online behavior, and public health issues.

The first lady's post also highlighted other impressive accomplishments:

-Championed Executive Order (Fostering the Future for American Children & Families)

-Implemented National K-12 A.I. Program (Presidential AI Challenge)

-Hosted Task Force on A.I. Education (White House)

-Secured $25 Million for Foster Care Housing (HUD)

-Reunited Ukrainian & Russian Children & Families (World Peace)

The final item she listed was launching the global coalition at the United Nations General Assembly called Fostering the Future Together.

The coalition is framed as an international partnership focused on child welfare, education, and family support initiatives involving multiple countries.

A film about the first lady and the president as they prepared to move into the White House for a second term is set to hit theaters next month.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2025-21-29
Monday, 29 December 2025 12:21 PM
