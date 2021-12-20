Triple Vaccinated Jim Cramer Says He Has COVID-19

CNBC host Jim Cramer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cramer, who said he is triple vaccinated with the initial two Moderna vaccines and a booster, made the announcement during an appearance on the network's "Squawk Box" Monday.

"I have COVID. I came down with COVID on Thursday night," Cramer said, according to CNBC. "I know exactly how I got it. I was at an event where you had to have PCR [tests]. I got it that night from someone who was tested that day."

"If you'd like to lessen the chance of getting very sick, I think you should get vaccinated," he added. "There's never a cold I've had that was as weak as this. Ever."

Cramer's wife received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a Moderna booster shot and is reportedly sicker than he is.

"Many will become sick, and many have passed away. I am on today to show people you can come back quickly if vaccinated," Cramer posted on Twitter. "I fear if i hadn't been 3x vaccinated i would be far more sick."

Earlier in the month, Cramer blamed unvaccinated Americans for the persistence of the pandemic and called on the federal government to administer mandatory COVID-19 vaccines.

In a clip from his show, "Mad Money with Jim Cramer," the CNBC host said it was "psychotic" that we allow people to "lawfully walk around unvaccinated."

Cramer also suggested that we "wage war" on COVID-19 by having the "military run" vaccine distribution.