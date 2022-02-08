×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Fetal Heartbeat

Wisconsin GOP Looks to Block Abortions If Heartbeat Detected

Wisconsin GOP Looks to Block Abortions If Heartbeat Detected
Wisconsin's state capitol in Madison (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 11:04 AM

Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions in the state if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill would prohibit anyone from performing or attempting to perform an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is present unless the pregnant woman's life is in danger or she could suffer irreversible physical problems from the pregnancy. If a provider detects a heartbeat the pregnant woman would be required to listen to it.

A physician accused of performing an abortion if a heartbeat is detected would be subject to investigation by the state Medical Examining Board for unprofessional conduct.

The bill would allow anyone to sue an abortion provider who violates the prohibition. The language is similar to a Texas law passed last year that allows anyone to sue providers who perform abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy regardless of whether they have a stake in the abortion.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the bill if it reaches his desk. Evers vetoed a slate of Republican bills aimed at reducing abortions in December, including measures that would put doctors in prison for life if they don't provide care for babies that survive abortions and ban abortions based on the fetus' sex.

Evers said then that as long as he is governor he'll veto any legislation that “turns back the clock on reproductive rights in this state.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions in the state if a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Fetal Heartbeat
229
2022-04-08
Tuesday, 08 February 2022 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved