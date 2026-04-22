Report: OpenAI Briefs US Agencies on Cybersecurity Product

OpenAI has briefed ‌U.S. federal agencies, state governments and Five Eyes member countries on the capabilities of its new cybersecurity product over the past week, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Cybersecurity is becoming a key battleground for ‌AI labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic as ​their advanced AI models can both pose security risks and offer cyber defense capabilities, sparking interest ⁠from governments and enterprises.

OpenAI did not immediately respond ​to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify ⁠the report.

The ChatGPT-maker unveiled GPT-5.4-Cyber last week, a variant of its latest flagship model fine-tuned specifically for defensive cybersecurity work, following rival Anthropic's announcement ‌of advanced AI model Mythos.

OpenAI held an ​event in D.C. ‌on Tuesday for about 50 cyber defense practitioners across the federal government ‌to demo the capabilities of its new GPT-5.4-Cyber model, according to the report by Axios.

OpenAI is starting briefings with ⁠Five Eyes members this week ‌to get them ⁠vetted and signed up to access the model, the report said.

The Five ⁠Eyes ⁠intelligence sharing network comprises the U.S., Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Sam Altman-led ‌OpenAI has said that GPT-5.4-Cyber would initially be rolled out on a limited basis to vetted security vendors, organizations and researchers ‌because ​of its more permissive ‌design.

Earlier this month, rival Anthropic also announced a "Project Glasswing" initiative with major technology companies that lets partners ​preview the startup's unreleased model.