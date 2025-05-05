FCC's Carr Tells Companies: Eliminate DEI

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr said American companies seeking approval for mergers and acquisitions would do themselves a favor by abiding by President Donald Trump's warnings against unconstitutional business practices related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"I told everybody that if they want to get a deal done before the FCC, they need to get rid of any invidious forms of discrimination," Carr told CNBC on Monday, saying the FCC has rules it must abide by.

"We can't approve a transaction unless we find it's in the public interest," he added. "We're working through these DEI issues with a lot of different companies trying to get deals done through the FCC."

Carr noted last week that doing away with the discrimination propagated through former President Joe Biden-era DEI was a highlight of the first 100 days of the Trump administration's FCC.

"Ended the FCC's promotion of DEI by (1) eliminating the FCC's DEI advisory group and DEI task force, (2) rescinding the FCC's equity action plan, (3) striking DEI from FCC strategic priorities as well as its annual budget and performance plans," the memo read.