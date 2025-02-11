FCC's Carr to Probe Comcast, NBC for DEI 'Discrimination'

Federal Communications Chair Brendan Carr is seeking to open an investigation into Comcast and NBCUniversal's diversity, equity, and inclusion programs for potential violations of equal employment opportunity laws, Newsmax has learned.

The news comes via a Carr letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts on Tuesday, obtained by Newsmax.

"I am writing to inform you that I have asked the FCC's Enforcement Bureau to open an investigation into Comcast and NBCUniversal," Carr's letter read, as reviewed by Newsmax. "In particular, I want to ensure that your companies are not promoting invidious forms of discrimination in violation of FCC regulations and civil rights laws."

Following an executive order from President Donald Trump, Carr will be launching a broader effort to ensure that every company the FCC regulates complies with civil rights protections by ending any invidious form of DEI discrimination.

"I am starting this broader effort with Comcast and NBCUniversal for two reasons," Carr wrote. "First, as noted above, there is substantial evidence that your companies are still engaging in the promotion of DEI."

"Second, your companies cover a range of sectors regulated by the FCC — from cable to high-speed internet and from broadcast TV stations to MVNO [mobile virtual network operator] wireless offerings."

"Therefore, I expect that this investigation into Comcast and its NBCUniversal operations will aid the commission's broader efforts to root out invidious forms of DEI discrimination across all of the sectors the FCC regulates."

Comcast's written DEI initiative is "invidious" and "cannot be squared with any reasonable interpretation of federal law," according to Carr.

"Comcast states on its website that promoting DEI is 'a core value of our business' and public reports state that Comcast has an entire 'DEI infrastructure' that includes annual 'DEI day[s],' 'DEI training for company leaders,' and similar initiatives," Carr wrote in the letter.

"NBCUniversal has similar DEI initiatives, including executives specifically dedicated to promoting DEI across the TV and programming side of the business.

"But promoting invidious forms of discrimination cannot be squared with any reasonable interpretation of federal law."

In an emailed statement, Comcast said: “We have received an inquiry from the Federal Communications Commission and will be cooperating with the FCC to answer their questions. For decades, our company has been built on a foundation of integrity and respect for all of our employees and customers.”