Overnight Shooting Kills 2 and Wounds 5 in Washington, D.C., Police Say

An early morning shooting in Washington, D.C., killed two people and wounded five others on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest around 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said at a news briefing from the scene.

Seven people were shot at a single location and the surviving five victims, all adults, were transported to area hospitals, Carroll said. The conditions of the victims were not immediately shared.

Carroll asked for the public's assistance in gathering information about the shooting. A social media post by the metropolitan police said the department had a description of a suspect moving on foot, but there was no immediate report of an arrest.