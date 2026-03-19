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Tags: f-35 | u.s. military | iran | war | middle east

US F-35 Forced to Land After Suspected Iranian Fire

By    |   Thursday, 19 March 2026 04:36 PM EDT

A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at a base in the Middle East after coming under what the military believes was Iranian fire.

U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident to CNN, saying the aircraft was struck while on a combat mission and had to divert.

Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesperson, said the fifth-generation plane was flying a combat mission over Iran before the emergency landing.

"The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition," Hawkins said. "This incident is under investigation."

If verified, the incident would mark the first time Iran has successfully struck a U.S. aircraft since the war began in late February — a potential escalation in the conflict.

The United States and Israel have both deployed F-35 fighter jets in the war. Each aircraft costs more than $100 million, underscoring the high stakes involved.

The U.S. has suffered several aircraft losses in recent weeks.

Shortly after the launch of Operation Epic Fury, Kuwait mistakenly shot down three U.S. jets in a friendly-fire incident. All six crew members ejected safely, and videos circulating online showed them being welcomed by local residents moments later.

Just over a week later, six U.S. service members were killed when a KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft crashed.

Officials said at the time it was not believed that enemy fire caused the crash, and the matter remains under investigation.

The Pentagon is accelerating the deployment of thousands of Marines and sailors as it moves to reinforce U.S. forces engaged against Iran, officials told Newsmax.

Three officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are being deployed ahead of schedule from the West Coast.

The forces are expected to transit through the Indo-Pacific and head toward the Middle East after the Navy was directed to increase its presence and firepower in the region.

The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group includes the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship, along with the USS Portland and USS Comstock amphibious transport dock ships.

Roughly 2,500 Marines are part of the deployment, bringing the total number of personnel aboard the three ships to about 4,000 service members.

The ships are equipped with F-35 fighter jets, missiles, and amphibious vehicles capable of launching from sea to support potential ground operations.

After completing their certification and training, the sailors and Marines shortened their leave period to fast-track their deployment, the officials said.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing at a base in the Middle East after coming under what the military believes was Iranian fire.
f-35, u.s. military, iran, war, middle east
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2026-36-19
Thursday, 19 March 2026 04:36 PM
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