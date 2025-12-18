Sean Duffy's Daughter Calls for TSA to Be Abolished

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's daughter said she nearly missed her flight Thursday after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents gave her an "absurdly invasive pat-down," prompting her to call for the Trump administration to abolish the agency.

"I nearly missed my flight this morning after the TSA made me wait 15 minutes for a pat-down because I'm pregnant and didn't feel like getting radiation exposure from their body scanner," Evita Duffy-Alfonso, 26, wrote on X.

"The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman into just walking through the scanner because it's 'safe.' After finally getting the absurdly invasive pat-down, I barely made my flight," she added.

Duffy-Alfonso then bashed the TSA as an "unconstitutional agency" and said it "isn't even good at its job."

"Is this freedom?" she continued. "Travel, brought to you by George Orwell—and the privilege of convenience based solely on your willingness to surrender biometric data and submit to radiation exposure?"

"The 'golden age of transportation' cannot begin until the TSA is gone," Duffy-Alfonso added.

She also took aim at the CLEAR program, which allows members to bypass TSA lines, saying that things might "have gone more smoothly if I'd handed over my biometric data to a random private company (CLEAR)."

In a separate post, Duffy-Alfonso said that TSA is in violation of the Fourth Amendment and "therefore unconstitutional," because it conducts "unreasonable, warrantless searches of passengers and their property."

"Pls abolish @realDonaldTrump @Sec_Noem," she wrote, tagging President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

After several X users pointed out that Duffy-Alfonso could speak with her father directly about her issue with TSA, she said the agency does not fall under his jurisdiction.

"TSA is under DHS, which is run by Kristi Noem," she replied. "If he did have TSA, he'd radically limit it and lobby Congress to abolish it."

Duffy-Alfonso is the oldest of Duffy's nine children and is married to Michael Alfonso, who is running for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. Sean Duffy held the seat Alfonso is seeking from 2011 to 2019.

Newsmax reached out to the Transportation Department and DHS for comment but did not receive an immediate response.