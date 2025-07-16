Noem 'Questioning' TSA Liquid Restrictions, Hints at Rollback

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that she is "questioning" the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) liquids policy following the agency's decision to end its shoes-off policy for travelers.

"The day I walked in the door, I started questioning everything TSA does," Noem said at the Hill Nation Summit, according to the New York Post.

"I will tell you, I mean, the liquids [rule], I am questioning," she said. "So that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be. We're looking at it."

Under current TSA rules, liquids, gels and aerosols larger than 3.4 ounces cannot be packed in a carry-on and must be packed in a checked bag. Liquid and cream medications are exempt from this rule, as are breast milk, powdered formula, baby food, bottles and sippy cups, which are all permitted in the aircraft cabin, according to the agency's website.

Failure to adhere to TSA liquid requirements could result in having the carry-on bag pulled aside, opened by a TSA officer, and possibly having to abandon the item because it exceeds 3.4 ounces.

Newsmax reached out to DHS and TSA for comment but did not receive an immediate response.