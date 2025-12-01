TSA: Record 3.13M Passengers Screened Sunday

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened a record 3.13 million passengers on Sunday, surpassing the agency's previous single-day high set earlier this year.

The mark broke the previous record of 3.09 million passengers on June 22, TSA said in a post on X on Monday.

All of the TSA's 10 busiest days have come within the past two years.

The current No. 3 record — more than 3.08 million travelers — was also set on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2024.

The Thanksgiving weekend record came despite major weather-related travel disruptions.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled and over 13,000 were delayed nationwide on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

As of early Monday afternoon, another 300 flights had been canceled and more than 3,300 delayed, with a new winter storm sweeping from Kansas to Maine through Tuesday and with the Northeast gearing up for its first major snowstorm of the season.