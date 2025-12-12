Erika Kirk Urges Parents: 'Step Up' to Stop Political Violence

Erika Kirk, widow of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, issued a stark call to parents on Thursday to "step up" and counter online radicalization and political violence, saying during a CBS News town hall that many adults are failing to guide their children in a deeply polarized political era.

Speaking alongside CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss at the prime-time event set to air on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 13, Kirk urged parents to be more vigilant about what their children are exposed to online and to take responsibility for their influence on young minds.

"When you become a father, when you become a mother, how are you raising your kids? Are you taking responsibility, or are you giving them a device and saying, 'Go down that rabbit hole. I'm trying to go to Pilates class,'" Kirk said in the conversation.

Her remarks reflect broader concerns about the rise of extremist content and ideological echo chambers online, which many experts and lawmakers have linked to radicalization and real-world violence.

Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, which she now leads as CEO and chair following her husband's assassination, has become a prominent voice in conservative circles.

Kirk, visibly emotional during portions of the town hall, emphasized that "most Americans will never support political violence" but that adults must do more to prevent the next generation from falling into extreme views and behaviors.

"My call to action from that is: Parents, step up," she said. "Do you want your kid to be a thought leader or an assassin? That's where we're at."

Her husband, Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, an act widely described as a politically motivated assassination.

The accused gunman, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with multiple counts, including aggravated murder; he made his first in-person court appearance this week as prosecutors pursue the death penalty.

In the town hall, Kirk also touched on the broader cultural environment that followed her husband's death, condemning those who appeared to celebrate or mock the assassination and describing such reactions as evidence of a dehumanized internet culture.

"There's something very sick in your soul," she said of those who cheered online, according to excerpts circulated by media outlets.

During the town hall, Kirk declined to assign blame for political violence to any single group, instead urging a sense of collective responsibility. "I'm not in control of other people," she said, "but I'm doing my part."