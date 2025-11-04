Erika Kirk Wants Cameras in Courtroom at Murder Trial

Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, said she wants cameras allowed in the courtroom during the trial of her husband's accused killer.

Utah prosecutors have charged 22-year-old Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder in the Sept. 10 shooting of the conservative leader on a Utah college campus. They plan to seek the death penalty.

"There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered," Kirk said in an interview set to air Wednesday with Fox News' Jesse Watters.

"There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning.

"There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move, my every smile, my every tear," she added.

Kirk was responding to defense attorneys for Robinson, who have asked that cameras be banned from the courtroom due to the high-profile nature of the case.

His attorneys wrote in a motion: "The court should limit media coverage, or video and photographic coverage at the least, so the defendant's physical appearance is no longer the subject of interest and he has some chance of securing a fair and impartial jury."

"Why not be transparent?" asked Erika Kirk, who has since taken over her late husband's role as head of Turning Point USA.

"There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on.

"Let everyone see what true evil is," she told the outlet.

"This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come."

Judge Tony Graf has ruled that Robinson may wear civilian clothes in court but will remain restrained for safety reasons. His next in-person court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026.