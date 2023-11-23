×
Tags: eric adams | sexual | assault | allegations | lawsuit | new york | city

NYC Mayor Adams Accused of '93 Sexual Assault in Legal Filing

Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:33 AM EST

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993, according to a legal summons filed Wednesday.

The three-page filing does not contain details of the alleged assault but names Adams, the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the New York Police Department Guardians Association as defendants.

"Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York," the summons reads.

The filing seeks a trial and $5 million in relief. It was filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesman said "The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim."

The summons was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a special New York law that has cleared the way for a wave of lawsuits against famous men accused of sexual misconduct.

Adams, a Democrat, was a New York City police officer who rose to the rank of captain before entering politics. He has served as a state senator and Brooklyn borough president before becoming mayor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


US
