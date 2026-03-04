DOJ Still Reviewing Epstein Files for Potential Release

The Justice Department is reviewing tens of thousands of documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case before posting them, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

A department spokeswoman said 47,635 files were taken offline for further review after a Journal analysis suggested more than 40,000 items appeared to be missing from material posted on the Justice Department's website.

The files are expected to be republished once the review is completed, potentially by the end of the week.

The documents fall under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the department to release most government records related to Epstein and convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department said the additional review is intended to ensure documents were properly tagged and that sensitive material is appropriately redacted before publication.

According to the department, some files may contain personally identifiable information or images of a sexual nature that must be removed before the records are posted.

The DOJ said certain files could qualify for limited withholding under the law, including duplicate documents, materials protected by attorney-client privilege, records that could harm an ongoing investigation, or documents unrelated to the Epstein or Maxwell cases.

"This is the most transparent Department of Justice in history," an unidentified department spokeswoman said, adding that the department is working to address victim concerns while preparing the remaining files for release.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act prohibits the government from withholding records solely because they could be embarrassing to public figures.

The Justice Department said its review process is focused on redactions and classification issues rather than the substance of the records.

The department has already released millions of pages tied to the Epstein investigation since the law took effect earlier this year.

The additional files are expected to be published once the department confirms they were properly categorized and redacted.

Democrats in Congress have said they plan to examine the handling of the document releases.

A White House spokeswoman said President Donald Trump supported the transparency law and has directed agencies to cooperate with congressional requests related to the Epstein case.

Some of the documents currently under review reportedly include unverified allegations submitted to the FBI by members of the public.

According to the Journal, one set of FBI interview notes involved a woman who made claims in 2019 involving Epstein and President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department has previously warned that some materials submitted to investigators contained false or sensational claims provided shortly before the 2020 election.

Trump has denied wrongdoing, and the FBI has had years to examine the allegations without bringing charges related to them.