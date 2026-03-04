House Committee Calls Bill Gates, Leon Black for Epstein Probe

House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is seeking transcribed, in-person interviews this spring with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, private equity investor Leon Black, and five others as the panel broadens a review tied to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Comer is setting interview dates from April through June as lawmakers press for more information about the federal response to the sex trafficking case.

In letters dated March 3, Comer asked Gates to appear May 19, Black to appear May 13, and Doug Band to appear May 5.

The committee also requested interviews with Kathryn Ruemmler on April 21, Ted Waitt on April 16, Sarah Kellen on June 3, and Lesley Groff on June 9.

Each letter set the interview time for 10 a.m. in Washington.

The letters said the committee is reviewing alleged mismanagement of the federal government's investigation into Epstein and Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations surrounding Epstein's death in 2019, and the operation of sex-trafficking rings and how the federal government can combat them.

The letters also said the committee is examining how Epstein and Maxwell sought to curry favor and exercise influence to protect their illegal activities, as well as potential ethics violations related to elected officials.

The committee said it believes each recipient has information that will assist the investigation, citing public reporting, Justice Department releases, and documents obtained by the committee.

The interview requests came as Comer said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will voluntarily appear for a transcribed interview as part of the same investigation.

Comer said in a committee statement: "Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. I commend his demonstrated commitment to transparency and appreciate his willingness to engage with the Committee. I look forward to his testimony."

The committee has also released videos of depositions by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton that took place Feb. 26 and 27.