Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Clinton Deposition Raised More Questions Than Answers

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said on Newsmax Tuesday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly claimed a lack of memory during hours of closed-door testimony regarding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling the experience "remarkable."

Burlison, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, described on "National Report" what he called a tense setting as lawmakers questioned Clinton about her past interactions with Epstein and the financier's associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

"It was a wild two days," Burlison said. "It began with a very angry and, you know, defenses-up Hillary Clinton for four and a half, I think it was almost five hours that we sat through her really having no memory whatsoever … of the last 30 or 40 years."

"It just, it was remarkable."

Burlison said Clinton's repeated responses led him to question what would have qualified as memorable.

"So one had to ask the question, really, what would it have taken to even be on your radar for you to remember anyone?" he said.

He pointed to several instances he argued should have stood out, including a campaign donation and visits to the White House.

"Apparently, Jeffrey Epstein writing a $20,000 campaign contribution wasn't enough," Burlison said. "It wasn't enough that he visited 17 times and donated to the White House Historical Society, including photos with her at the event."

"It wasn't enough that Ghislaine Maxwell's … nephew was someone that Hillary Clinton had hired."

He added, "Ghislaine Maxwell attended her daughter's wedding. So all of that was just circumstantial."

"And she didn't admit having much of a relationship at all with Ghislaine. And no, almost no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

Asked whether any testimony from Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton directly contradicted each other, Burlison said he did not immediately recall factual conflicts.

"Not on facts directly," he said. "I would have to comb back through to see, but not that I can recall the details."

However, he suggested differences in how each described their relationship with Maxwell.

"You know, … it did not appear to be in lockstep because the [former] president indicated a close relationship or a closer relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell," Burlison said.

"Hillary, if anything, threw her daughter under the bus by … suggesting that her daughter had a closer relationship with Maxwell than she did, and her husband had a closer relationship. So throwing both her husband and her daughter under the bus and not admitting to having much of a relationship."

Burlison also referenced an email exchange discussed during Bill Clinton's deposition.

"Now, the president said that he did not handle his emails," Burlison said. "It was handled by his body man, a gentleman named Doug Band."

"But these are very torrid emails and [includes] one in which she said that she has a crush on him and that he is, quote unquote, 'hung like a horse.'"

Pressed on whether he believed Bill Clinton's sworn testimony, Burlison expressed skepticism.

"I don't buy what he's saying because he has a history of evading the truth in these depositions," he said.

"I can see a narrative where … what he's saying could hold water and be true, but I think based on his history of lying, I don't trust him," Burlison said.

The depositions are part of the committee's ongoing inquiry into matters related to Epstein and Maxwell, and lawmakers have indicated further review of transcripts and testimony could follow.

