Ex-Cellmate: Epstein Said He Was Offered Deal to Implicate Trump

Deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly claimed he was offered a deal by prosecutors if he would implicate President Donald Trump, according to his ex-cellmate.

"Prosecutors ... told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Epstein's crimes, he would walk free," Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer serving four life terms for murder and kidnapping, said in a pardon application filed in July and obtained by The New York Post.

"Epstein told me that [lead prosecutor] Maurene Comey said that he didn't have to prove anything, as long as President Trump's people could not disprove it. According to Maurene Comey, the FBI were 'her people, not his [President Trump's],'" the filing states.

Tartaglione, who shared a cell with Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan weeks before the financier died by suicide, also said in the petition that Epstein told him, "President Trump was not involved in Epstein's crimes."

Comey, a former assistant U.S. attorney and the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, prosecuted high-profile cases involving Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sean Combs.

Epstein died in his cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His former girlfriend, Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by him and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Interest in Epstein's case took off during the 2024 presidential campaign as prominent Trump allies pushed claims that the government was protecting a network of wealthy, well-connected figures who had ties to Epstein and may have been involved in crimes against minors.

Trump at the time said he would release the government files on Epstein, but the FBI and Justice Department abruptly announced in July that they would not do so after determining that no "further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

That statement put the Trump administration on the defensive, with officials scrambling to tamp down angry questions from the president's base while also striving to appear transparent.

The Epstein estate later provided a book of messages compiled for Epstein's 50th birthday that contained a poem and an alleged signature from Trump alongside a sexually suggestive drawing, fueling Democrats' calls to investigate Trump's involvement in Epstein's activities.

The estate has since shared more information, including Epstein's flight logs, personal schedules, and financial ledgers.