WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: lawmakers | andrew | epstein | ties

US Lawmakers Intensify Calls for Andrew to Address Epstein Ties

Saturday, 01 November 2025 10:10 AM EDT

Members of a U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case have intensified their calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to answer questions about his ties to the late financier and sex offender, the BBC reported on Saturday.

King Charles stripped Andrew of his title of prince and evicted him from his mansion in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Thursday, responding to the outrage that had built around the royal over years of damaging headlines about his behavior.

Buckingham Palace said the censures were needed even though Andrew has continued to deny the allegations made against him.

In the U.S., the king's move led to more calls for Andrew to reveal all he knows about Epstein, particularly in the light of the expression of sympathy for victims of abuse in Thursday's statement from the palace.

The BBC said at least four Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee investigating the U.S. government's handling of the Epstein case had renewed calls for Andrew to testify.

It quoted one of them, Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, saying: "Come clean, come before the U.S. Congress, voluntarily testify, don't wait for a subpoena come and testify and tell us what you know.

"Not just to give justice to the survivors but to prevent this from ever happening again."

Another Democrat Congressman, Suhas Subramanyam, said Andrew could appear remotely with a lawyer and speak to the panel privately.

Buckingham Palace has been asked to comment.

On Friday, UK trade minister Chris Bryant told the BBC that Andrew should go to the U.S. to answer questions about Epstein.

Separately on Saturday, the police watchdog for England and Wales, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, said that in light of media reports about Andrew it had contacted the Metropolitan Police to "understand if there are any matters that would meet the criteria for a referral to us."

In response, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that in 2016 officers had concluded that "other jurisdictions and organizations" were better placed to pursue the specific allegations and a decision was made not to proceed to a full criminal investigation. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Members of a U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case have intensified their calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to answer questions about his ties to the late financier and sex offender, the BBC reported on Saturday.
lawmakers, andrew, epstein, ties
350
2025-10-01
Saturday, 01 November 2025 10:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved