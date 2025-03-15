Egg Smuggling Surges as Prices Soar in US

With egg prices high, U.S. border officials report a sharp increase in smuggling attempts from Mexico and Canada.

Customs and Border Protection has recorded a 158% rise in intercepted egg shipments at its San Diego field office since last year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

At the El Paso border station in Texas, CBP identified more than 90 people "attempting to import raw eggs from Mexico" between January and February. Similarly, officials at the Detroit-Windsor crossing at the Canadian border reported a 36% increase in "interceptions of eggs" compared to the previous year.

From October to February, overall attempts to bring eggs into the U.S. without proper declaration rose by 29% at ports of entry, according to CBP data. Many cases do not result in penalties, as the eggs are often surrendered voluntarily.

Poultry and egg prices have surged due to widespread avian flu outbreaks, forcing millions of birds to be culled. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that egg prices rose 13.8% in January following an 8.4% increase in December. The agency predicts a 41% increase in costs this year.

In February, thieves stole 100,000 organic eggs — worth approximately $40,000 — from a business in Pennsylvania, a crime that authorities believe was influenced by rising prices. Major restaurant chains, including Waffle House and Denny's, have implemented egg surcharges in response to national shortages and cost hikes.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, Canada exported $44 million worth of eggs to the U.S. in 2023, while Mexico exported $1.54 million. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff on egg imports from both countries on Tuesday, further complicating supply issues.

CBP officials continue to stress the importance of agricultural security.

"It is critical that we keep our traveling public informed to safeguard our agricultural industry while continuing to facilitate legitimate trade and travel," said Sidney Aki, CBP's field operations director in San Diego.

Egg prices have decreased significantly in the past week as consumer demand decreased, resulting in supplies returning to typical levels.

The USDA reported Thursday that the average cost of a dozen large white eggs is now $4.90, down from the all-time high of $8.64 on March 5 and the lowest price recorded since Dec. 20.