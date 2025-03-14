USDA Report: Wholesale Egg Prices Plummet

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that national wholesale-level egg prices have dropped by nearly 40% in the past week.

The latest wholesale egg report from the government said the new national wholesale price for trucklot (large) quantities of eggs dropped $2.70 to end the reporting period to $4.15 per dozen.



Wholesale price change often. Retailers don't always charge what they pay for certain products. However, wholesale prices paid by retailers for large purchase quantity products generally have an impact on retail prices.

The USDA report indicated some easing of market prices created by bird flu and producer losses of egg-laying hens nationwide.

"No significant outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been reported in March to date and the supply situation is rapidly improving," the report said.



While the national price may seem low, there are regional fluctuations in wholesale prices. The report indicates,

"The California benchmark for Large shell eggs declined $0.87 to $9.48 per dozen with a lower undertone," the report said.



The USDA report said overall demand for eggs dropped over the past week as buyers just didn't buy because of higher prices.

"However, these declines have yet to be reflected at store shelves and, until they are, demand is expected to remain dampened," the report said.