Trump Eyes 250-Foot Arch Overlooking Potomac

President Donald Trump is upping his plans for the new monument overlooking the Potomac River. At 250 feet, the triumphal arch would dwarf some of Washington's most recognizable landmarks, The Washington Post reported.

The White House stands about 70 feet, while the Lincoln Memorial rises to roughly 100 feet.

The proposed arch, tentatively called the Independence Arch, would eclipse both and become one of the tallest monuments in the capital.

Trump has grown attached to the idea of the towering structure as part of celebrations marking the nation's 250th anniversary, according to the report.

Built to the president's specifications, the arch would transform a small plot of land between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery into the new landmark, the report said.

The president has considered smaller versions of the monument, including 165-foot and 123-foot designs he shared at a dinner last year.

But he has favored the tallest option, arguing its size would leave a lasting impression and that "250 for 250" makes the most sense, the report said.

Asked about the proposal aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump downplayed specifics, telling reporters, "I don't know what the height is."

He added, "I'd like it to be the biggest one of all. We're the biggest, most powerful nation."

Trump previously cited Paris' Arc de Triomphe as a model, though he has said he wants America's version to exceed it "by a lot." The French arch stands 164 feet tall, while the largest arch in the world, in Mexico City, measures about 220 feet.

Trump in December said he hoped construction could begin within two months, though no final plans have been submitted for federal review.

The proposed site, Memorial Circle, is controlled by the National Park Service, and any monument would require approval from multiple review bodies and potentially Congress.

The arch would become "one of the most iconic landmarks not only in Washington, D.C., but throughout the world," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Post in a statement.

"President Trump's bold vision will be imprinted upon the fabric of America and be felt by generations to come."

Trump recently posted images on Truth Social showing several arch designs, including one featuring gold gilding, a signature element of his past construction projects. Officials said the design remains under development.

The president has said the project could be funded with leftover private donations from his White House ballroom, estimated to cost $400 million, the report said.

Any final proposal would face legal and regulatory hurdles before construction could begin.