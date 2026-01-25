Trump Defends Ballroom Project, Slams Group Suing to Stop It

President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his plan to build a new White House ballroom, casting the project as a privately funded "GIFT."

He blasted the preservation group suing to halt construction.

"I am building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World," Trump wrote in an extensive post on Truth Social.

He said the ballroom's funding is coming from "more than 300 Million Dollars of Great American Patriots' money" and "ZERO taxpayer funding!" and would address a long-standing need for a large, secure venue for state events so the White House would not be "forced to use a cheap and unsafe 'tent.'"

Trump's post followed a federal court hearing last week, when U.S. District Judge Richard Leon questioned the legal basis for the project and the administration's claims that it can proceed without explicit congressional authorization.

At the hearing, Leon pressed Justice Department lawyers to point to specific legal authority for the scale of the construction and criticized the administration's rationale, including its reliance on gift funding for a major federal building change.

Leon said he expects to rule in February and indicated the losing side is likely to appeal.

The ballroom plan, described in public filings and news reports as a roughly 90,000-square-foot East Wing project that would include a large event space, has drawn pushback from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which sued to stop the work pending further review.

The group contends the project required congressional approval and additional historic-preservation and environmental steps.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said he had been working with the U.S. military and the Secret Service "right from the beginning," and claimed the lawsuit itself had "exposed" security-related details.

He also described construction as too far along to reverse, writing that structural and security materials, including "Structural Steel," "Bulletproof Windows and Glass," and "Anti-Drone Roofing," had already been ordered.

"There is no practical or reasonable way to go back," Trump wrote. "IT IS TOO LATE!"

Trump also criticized the National Trust for Historic Preservation as "Radical Left" and questioned why the challenge was not brought earlier.

He wrote that "Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project," and described the planned addition as a benefit for future administrations.

The proposal has faced scrutiny beyond the courtroom, including review by federal planning and design bodies that weigh major changes to prominent federal properties and vistas.

Trump's full Truth Social post:

"I am building, on top of everything else that I am doing, one of the greatest and most beautiful Ballrooms anywhere in the World, with more than 300 Million Dollars of Great American Patriots' money, and working closely with, right from the beginning, the United States Military and Secret Service.

"This is a GIFT (ZERO taxpayer funding!) to the United States of America, of 300 to 400 Million Dollars (depending on the scope and quality of interior finishes!), for a desperately needed space, sought for over 150 years by previous Presidents and Administrations, so that the White House would no longer be forced to use a cheap and unsafe "tent," for big and important STATE EVENTS, Dinners, Meetings, Conferences, and already scheduled future INAUGURATIONS (for safety, security, and capacity purposes!), on a very wet, and subject to weather, White House lawn.

"Making such a large gift to the U.S.A. was thought to be, by almost everyone, 'A WONDERFUL THING TO DO' -- But no, as usual, I got sued, this time by the Radical Left National (No!)Trust for Historic Preservation, a group that couldn't care less about our Country! All of the Structural Steel, Windows, Doors, A.C./Heating Equipment, Marble, Stone, Precast Concrete, Bulletproof Windows and Glass, Anti-Drone Roofing, and much more, has been ordered (or is ready to be), and there is no practical or reasonable way to go back. IT IS TOO LATE!

"Why didn't these obstructionists and troublemakers bring their baseless lawsuit much earlier? Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project! Everyone knew what was taking place at the White House -- A great, big, beautiful gift to the United States of America!

"For those that are interested, the tiny East Wing was so 'bastardized' and changed, built and rebuilt over the years, that it bore no resemblance or relationship to the original building.

"The so-called "preservationists," who get their money from the most unusual of places, should not be allowed to stop this desperately needed addition to our GREAT White House, a place that a President has never needed permission to change or enhance, because of the special grounds on which it sits, no matter how big (and important!), that enhancement may be.

"Additionally, in this instance, it is being done with the design, consent, and approval of the highest levels of the United States Military and Secret Service.

"The mere bringing of this ridiculous lawsuit has already, unfortunately, exposed this heretofore Top Secret fact. Stoppage of construction, at this late date, when so much has already been ordered and done, would be devastating to the White House, our Country, and all concerned."