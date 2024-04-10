Trump: Stormy Daniels Admitted in '18 'It Never Happened'

Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social on Wednesday sharing the note from Stormy Daniels in 2018 stating that she never had sexual relations with the former president and was never paid hush money.

"Look what was just found!" Trump wrote in attaching a document to the post. "Will the fake news report it?"

The attached note, with a header "Official Statement of Stormy Daniels" and a date of January 30, 2018, said, "I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money,' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.

"I will have no further comment on this matter."

Newsmax has reached out to Clark Brewster, Stormy Daniels' attorney, for comment on Trump's post on Truth Social.

The former president is facing 34 counts in New York for falsifying business records on alleged payments made to Daniels — calling the payments to lawyer Michael Cohen legal fees — before the 2016 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing or of having an affair with Daniels.