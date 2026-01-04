WATCH TV LIVE

Trump's Meme Team Releases Heart-Pounding Viral Videos

Sunday, 04 January 2026 07:27 PM EST

President Donald Trump's media team is drawing rave reviews from patriotic Americans and supporters after releasing a series of viral videos Saturday afternoon.

The most viral of them was a hair-raising video of strikes on Nicolás Maduro's military compound, featuring the screaming voice of actor Kevin James, a stone-eyed glare of an angry bald eagle, and the heavy metal riffs of AC/DC's 1990s heart-pounding hit "Thunderstruck."

That video opened with an emboldened Maduro taunting Trump as a "coward."

"Come for me," a translation of a screaming Maduro into a microphone reads. "I'm waiting for you here in Miraflores.

"Don't take too long to arrive, coward."

The video flashes to a perched American bald eagle, a symbol of American power, digging in its claws, and lifting its head with a death stare, as James' famous July 2007 Daytona 400 kickoff speech dubs over.

"I've just got three things to say: God bless our troops; God bless America; and gentlemen, start your engines!" James screams as the video then flashes to the strikes and explosions on Maduro's military compound.

The video received tens of thousands of shares, likes, and views, but drew rave reviews from many social media influencers.

"🚨 HOLY CRAP! This might just be the most EPIC Trump post of all time," independent antifa news hound Nick Sortor wrote on X

"Trump posted a video of Maduro CHALLENGING 47 to 'come get me,' followed up by a screaming Bald Eagle & Thunderstruck blaring in the background during missile fire 🇺🇸🦅.

"Trump said 'challenge accepted' 🤣🔥."

That 40-second video was followed by a longer video of the Apache helicopter incursion to extract Maduro, set to Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1969 hit "Fortunate Son."

Trump also released the ballyhooed photo of Maduro blindfolded and shackled aboard the USS Iwo Jima.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 04 January 2026 07:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

