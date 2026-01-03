WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Posts Venezuelan Strike Video Set to 'Fortunate Son'

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 11:48 AM EST

President Donald Trump early Saturday drew immediate attention after posting a video on Truth Social he said showed a U.S. strike on Venezuela in real time, pairing the footage with the Vietnam War-era protest song "Fortunate Son," hours before announcing the reported capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Before making any formal statement about Venezuela, Trump posted the video to Truth Social early Saturday. 

The post appeared ahead of Trump’s scheduled Saturday morning press conference after an earlier claim that the United States carried out a "large-scale strike" on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Trump did not include explanatory text with the video beyond its Truth Social posting, leaving viewers to interpret its meaning before his subsequent press conference on the matter. The timing and music choice quickly circulated online, prompting debate over the post's symbolism and messaging.

"Fortunate Son," released by Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1969, became an anthem of opposition to perceived political privilege during wartime and has been widely used in films and media depicting U.S. military conflict.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


