Trump Shares Photo of Maduro Aboard USS Iwo Jima

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 12:00 PM EST

A photo shared Saturday by President Donald Trump shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima moments after his capture.

Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, were taken out of Caracas by helicopter to the USS Iwo Jima, one of the U.S. warships that has been deployed to the Caribbean, Trump told Fox News.

"I'm sure they loved it," he said. "Remember that they killed a lot of people."

In the photo, Maduro is wearing a pair of gray Nike sweats and has a water bottle in his hands. He is standing with his hands cuffed, his eyes obscured with a black covering.

He also has earmuffs, likely from riding aboard the helicopter.

Maduro and Flores have been indicted in New York, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The indictment named four other defendants, including Maduro's son and other senior government officials, charging them with drug and gun offenses.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Saturday, 03 January 2026 12:00 PM
