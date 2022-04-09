Trump: 'Right Now Our Country Is a Laughingstock'

Stumping for North Carolina GOP Senate primary candidate Ted Budd, former President Donald Trump added an official endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's hotly contested GOP Senate primary at Saturday's Save America rally.

"By the way, I endorsed another person today — Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania," Trump told supporters in Selma, North Carolina, in a rally that aired live on Newsmax. "Dr. Oz is a great guy — good man, good man, Harvard educated, tremendous, tremendous career and they liked him for a long time."

Repeating a common rally mantra, Trump said it is beyond time to start talking about "greatness" for our country, because "right now our country is a laughingstock around the world."

"This is the year we're going to take back the House, we're going to take back the Senate, and we're going to take back America," Trump continued. "And, in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, White House."

Trump began with his usual rebuke of President Joe Biden.

"Our country is being systematically destroyed," Trump said. "We have a president who is challenged, but he's surrounded by vicious, evil, and very corrupt people who are doing whatever they want to in running our country to ruin.

"With your vote this November we can stop our nation's decline. We can make America great again."

No Biden administration misstep was off limits for Trump.

"The stakes this November could not be higher," Trump told the crowd. "Biden and the congressional Democrats triggered runaway inflation, the supply chain disaster. How about that? You go to a store, you don't have anything on the shelves. Whoever even heard of it?

"They declared war on American energy, and now the middle class is being crushed by the highest gas and food prices in the history of our country. Violent criminals are being set loose in Democrat-run cities to prey on innocent citizens.

"There's never been anything like the crime that we're witnessing in the Democrat-run cities, while radical-left judges persecute Republicans and hold political prisoners without trial.

"Our children are being indoctrinated; our values are being desecrated; our heritage is being obliterated; and our country is being humiliated by a president who has no idea what the hell is going on."

Trump added the "choice this November is very simple" for voters.

"If you want high crime, high prices, high taxes, high corruption, and high incompetence, vote for the radical Democrats," Trump said. "If you want a country that is strong, sovereign, solvent, safe, and secure, you really have to vote for America First Republicans.

"It's common sense."

