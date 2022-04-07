Report: GOP Registration Surge in Pennsylvania Could Be Warning to Dems

One of the nation's biggest battleground states could be in line for a registration makeover.

According to Reuters, an updated data review reveals that Republicans in Pennsylvania are registering former Democrats at four times the rate of the reverse process (Republicans turning Democratic).

This substantive switch has become a "warning sign for Democrats," as they fight to hold the congressional majority in the Keystone State.

The Reuters report adds more credence to speculation of the Republicans tipping the proverbial scales in the November midterm elections, perhaps reclaiming the national majority in the House and Senate chambers.

The data from the report also suggests the Pennsylvania GOP is on track for the "highest conversion rate in at least a decade and well above 2016, when Republicans took the White House, House of Representatives, and Senate."

According to Breitbart News, Democrats still maintain a registered voter advantage in Pennsylvania — 4 million Democrats to 3.4 million Republicans (as of March 28). It represents, however, the Democrats' smallest lead in the state since 2005.

Along those lines, Florida and Nevada are posting similarly fruitful registration rates among new Republicans, coinciding with the Democrats' decline in the two states.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the House Republican-aligned group that supports its members and policies, has been quick to trumpet the uptick in registration rolls with the GOP in Pennsylvania. This affiliation surge might leave formerly entrenched Democrats, such as Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., vulnerable come November.

"Voters are looking elsewhere for leadership because Susan Wild's and Democrats' toxic agenda has made life more difficult than ever for Pennsylvania families," said CLF press secretary Cally Perkins.

Citing Ballotpedia, the last two presidential elections in Pennsylvania were decided by less than 2 percentage points.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden topped Republican Donald Trump by a margin of 1.2 percentage point. Four years earlier, Trump best Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by a 0.7 percentage-point margin.

This year's U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania could produce a number of twists and turns, now that incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., has opted not to run for reelection.

On the GOP side, a Real Clear Politics poll has David McCormick leading TV star Mehmet Oz in four of five primary tracking polls.

Related Stories: