Trump on Victory: 'This Will Be the Golden Age of America'

President-elect Donald Trump says his presidency will "truly be the golden age of America."

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before, nothing like this," Trump told a packed crowd at the West Palm Beach Convention Center after Newsmax declared him the winner of the 2024 presidential election over Democrat Kamala Harris.

"So I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president. Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future every single day.

"I will be fighting for you and with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America - that's what we have to do. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again."

Trump came out on stage at 2:26 a.m. ET with "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood blaring overhead. Before he spoke, crowd goers chanted, "USA, USA, USA."

Trump asked "every citizen all across our land to join me in this noble and righteous endeavor.

"It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite, and we're going to try, we're going to try, we have to try. And it's going to happen. Success will bring us together. I've seen that. I've seen that. I saw that in the first term when we became more and more successful."

He also praised Vice President elect J.D. Vance, calling him a "feisty guy."

I told him to go to the "enemy camp," Trump said.

"You know the enemy camp is certain networks. A lot of people are like 'sir, do I have to do that?' He just goes 'OK, which one? CNN? MSNBC?' He's like the only guy who really looks forward to it, and then just goes in and absolutely obliterates them."

Trump beat Harris handily, and Newsmax called the race for him at 1:23 a.m. ET, beating all major news networks.

The projection came minutes after Newsmax called the state of Pennsylvania for Trump.

The Pennsylvania win gave him the magic 270 electoral votes, making him the 47th President of the United States.

Other networks followed Newsmax's lead, including Fox News, which called the race for Trump a half hour later.

Pennsylvania, a part of the once-reliable Democrat stronghold known as the "blue wall" with Michigan and Wisconsin, was carried by Trump when he first won the White House in 2016 and then flipped back to Democrats in 2020. Trump also flipped Georgia, which had voted for Democrats four years ago, and retained the closely contested state of North Carolina.

Trump declared it was "time to unite" as a country.

"It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us," Trump said. "It's time to unite.

"We have to put our country first for at least a period of time," he added. "We have to fix it."

Most of the important people in Trump's personal and political life have joined him on stage in West Palm Beach, Florida.

First lady Melania Trump stood near her husband and was joined by Barron, the president-elect's youngest son. Trump's older children, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, all joined their father on stage, too.

Trump's top political minds, including top campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, joined Trump on stage. And his political allies were on stage, too, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump also celebrated a few celebrities in the audience and on stage. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, was on stage with Trump, and the former president called golfer Bryson DeChambeau on stage. Trump also shouted out Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who has become one of his most high-profile supporters.

"We have a new star. A star is born: Elon," Trump said.

Donald Trump made sure to recognize GOP wins in down ballot races in his speech in the early morning Wednesday.

"The number of victories in the Senate was absolutely incredible," Trump said.

Republicans have so far won 51 Senate seats, giving them a majority. But Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada have not been called, and it is possible Republicans could pick up more seats.

Trump also said he expected Republicans to hold the House and complimented House Speaker Johnson. The House, however, is still up for grabs.

There are over 70 House races across the country that have not been called, and neither party has a convincing edge in the tally of House races.

He promised he would "not rest until we have delivered the strong safe and prosperous America."

"Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body," Trump said.

Trump supporters gathered at his election night watch party were hugging one another, making calls, jumping up and down, and throwing their MAGA hats in the air every chance they got to celebrate as results trickled in.

