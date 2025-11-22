Trump Says 'If They Need It,' Guard Could Go to New York City

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is open to deploying the National Guard to New York City if necessary, underscoring his broader emphasis on using federal forces to confront rising urban crime.

Trump, during a brief press gaggle Saturday, said he still intends to consider sending Guard troops to New York City, stating, "If they need it. Right now, other places need it more."

The comments come amid Trump's crime-fighting agenda, under which he has already authorized National Guard and federal law enforcement deployments in cities including Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Historically, the National Guard has been activated domestically in response to civil unrest or natural disasters. The Guard has intervened in multiple U.S. cities during unrest at the request of local authorities or when local authorities were unable to control the situation.

In New York, state officials and local lawmakers have opposed a federal Guard deployment.

On Oct. 23, the New York City Council and faith leaders held a press conference warning that "military or federal teams" in the city would "undermine public safety and the city's economy."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has also reportedly engaged Wall Street executives in discussions aimed at persuading the Trump administration against a New York deployment.

The legal framework for presidential deployment of the Guard varies by jurisdiction.

In Washington, D.C., which lacks a governor, the Guard has been deployed under federal control, a move that recently drew a judge's ruling finding it "unlawful" because it exceeded the president's statutory authority.

In New York and other states, governors typically control their National Guard units unless they are federalized.

The possibility of a federal deployment thus raises questions about state consent and the Guard's role in law-enforcement activities. Legal experts say using Guard troops in civilian law enforcement functions without explicit authorization may run afoul of constitutional or statutory limits.

From a policy standpoint, Trump's remarks signal his willingness to expand the crime-fighting model he has pursued in D.C. to other major cities, many led by Democratic officials.