Roger Stone to Newsmax: Mamdani Didn't Get Confrontation From Trump

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone offered his analysis of President Donald Trump’s face-to-face meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, describing the encounter as far more cordial than many observers anticipated.

Stone told Newsmax on Saturday that Mamdani may have arrived at the White House seeking a confrontation, but Trump approached the meeting in a "presidential" manner.

Stone said both men "acted responsibly," characterizing the meeting as an introductory session rather than a substantive policy clash. "Trump wasn’t speaking as a candidate," Stone said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Stone suggested Mamdani may have been surprised by Trump’s tone, adding that the president "can be amazingly charming" and is willing to engage with anyone "if it leads to the betterment of the American people."

The conversation shifted to a reporter’s question about whether Trump would intervene to prevent Mamdani from attempting to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he visit New York City, a proposal Mamdani has publicly supported.

Trump declined to discuss specifics, saying the issue had not come up in the meeting.

Stone dismissed the idea outright, noting that the mayor-elect has "no legal authority" to detain a foreign leader voicing a broader concern about rising antisemitic demonstrations in New York, referencing recent protests outside a Manhattan synagogue.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com