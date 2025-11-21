Vickie Paladino to Newsmax: Trump Played Mamdani During WH Meeting

Republican New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino told Newsmax on Friday that she viewed President Donald Trump's meeting with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House as "a well-played game of chess."

Paladino told Newsmax's "Finnerty" and guest host Todd Starnes that Trump emerged as the strategic victor, putting Mamdani in a position where he could either succeed — and leave Trump credited — or stumble and face fallout.

Paladino said the initial encounter in the Oval Office earlier Friday marked a reversal in tone.

Trump "gave him every benefit of every doubt" and "set up Zohran to be that person that has to answer to his DSA [Democratic Socialists of America] base here in New York City," she said.

Paladino said Mamdani will now be answerable to the DSA and other progressive backers after positioning himself alongside Trump publicly, adding that the incoming mayor must still deliver on affordability and other campaign promises.

She said although she doesn't expect New York to fail outright, the game is long and the real test lies in how Mamdani navigates his first three to six months in office.

"He was like the child in the room and Trump was the president," Paladino said.

Trump opposed Mamdani's campaign, calling him a "communist" and threatening to withhold federal funds from New York City if he won. But on Friday, the two met at the White House for a more cordial exchange, discussing issues including affordability and public safety.

Paladino said the meeting showed Trump understands the leverage: By extending goodwill now, he places Mamdani in a bind — needing federal support while being tethered to a progressive base that expects radical change.

"It isn't negotiation. This is politics," she said.

The potential pitfalls will be whether Mamdani maintains his ideological bearings or bends to federal and broader citywide expectations.

As the city prepares for Mamdani's swearing-in on Jan. 1, the White House event may represent only an initial step.

Paladino said that if Mamdani follows established political patterns, he could surprise some conservative observers, yet leave Trump's political strategy intact.

"He's going to surprise conservatives all right, because he's going to have to fall into line, otherwise suffer the consequences," Paladino said.

