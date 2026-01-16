Trump: Isn't 'Any Reason' to Use Insurrection Act in Minn.

President Donald Trump said Friday that there isn't "any reason" to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, even as the White House has weighed tougher federal steps amid ongoing unrest.

The president made the comments during a press gaggle that aired on Newsmax before boarding Air Force One and heading for Florida.

"Well, the Insurrection Act, which has been used by 48% of the presidents as of this moment, the Insurrection Act," Trump told reporters. "Also, if you look at, I believe it was Bush, the elder Bush, he used it, I think 28 times."

"It's been used a lot," he said.

Trump emphasized that the authority remains on the table if conditions deteriorate in the North Star State.

"If I needed it, I'd use it," he said. "I don't think there's any reason right now to use it, but if I needed it, I'd use it."

"It's very powerful," he added.

The Insurrection Act is an 1807 law that allows presidents to deploy federal troops domestically in limited situations to restore order or enforce federal law.

Trump's Minnesota remarks come after days of protests in and around Minneapolis tied to federal immigration enforcement actions and confrontations with federal law enforcement agents.

The unrest intensified after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7, which sparked large demonstrations and drew national attention to the federal response on the ground.

Earlier Friday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to accuse Minnesota leaders of losing control amid ongoing demonstrations, saying that the situation will be resolved "quickly and effectively" if he is "forced to act."

"In Minnesota, the Troublemakers, Agitators, and Insurrectionists are, in many cases, highly paid professionals," the president wrote. "The Governor and Mayor don't know what to do, they have totally lost control, and our currently being rendered, USELESS!"