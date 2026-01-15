Trump Threatens Insurrection Act for Minnesota

President Donald Trump warned Minnesota officials Thursday morning that unless they stop encouraging "professional agitators and insurrectionists" from attacking federal law enforcement officers, he will send U.S. troops to quell the violence.

In a Truth Social post, Trump blasted what he called "corrupt politicians" in Minnesota and said if they "don't obey the law" and don't stop attacks on the "Patriots of I.C.E.," he is prepared to invoke the Insurrection Act to "quickly put an end" to the unrest.

The president's warning comes as tensions spiked again in Minneapolis after a federal officer shot a man in the leg during an arrest attempt Wednesday night, federal officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security said officers were attempting to take into custody an illegal migrant from Venezuela when the suspect fled by car, crashed into a parked vehicle, and ran.

DHS said the officer was then attacked by three individuals — one wielding a shovel and another a broom handle — before the officer fired what the agency described as a defensive shot.

Two additional suspects were taken into custody, and the wounded man's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Trump's message frames Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota as a result of a breakdown of local leadership.

That framing, he argues, has emboldened activists to escalate from protest to violence against officers carrying out lawful duties.

An earlier Truth Social statement pointed to the legal fight now playing out in federal court, saying a "highly respected judge" declined to block ICE operations and that agents would continue removing "violent and vicious criminals" from the state while keeping Americans safe.

In court this week, U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez did not immediately grant an emergency request from Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul to halt the federal operation.

Instead, she ordered the Justice Department to respond by Monday as she considers the request for a restraining order.

Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, meanwhile, has portrayed the operation as heavy-handed and accused the federal government of provoking chaos — rhetoric Republicans argue only inflames the streets and invites further clashes.

Federal officials say the enforcement surge has resulted in thousands of arrests since early December and they are vowing not to back down, even as protests grow and local leaders seek court intervention.

The Pentagon is also preparing to detail military lawyers to assist federal prosecutions tied to the operation — another sign Washington is treating the Minnesota crackdown as a sustained campaign, not a temporary show of force.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.