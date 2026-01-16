Trump Threatens Minnesota Officials Who Have 'Lost Control'

President Donald Trump on Friday accused Minnesota leaders of losing control amid ongoing protests tied to federal immigration enforcement, and warned that if he is "forced to act," the situation will be resolved "quickly and effectively."

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said "troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists" in Minnesota are "in many cases, highly paid professionals," and faulted the governor and mayor for what he described as a breakdown of order.

Trump did not specify what actions he might take, but his message came as tensions escalated in the Twin Cities following high-profile encounters involving federal immigration agents.

Protests intensified after the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, during an ICE-related incident on Jan. 7.

The situation has also drawn scrutiny over tactics used by immigration officers during stops and arrests.

The Associated Press reported Friday that a U.S. citizen, Aliya Rahman, was dragged from her car and detained by immigration officers in Minneapolis.

Also Friday, the AP reported that a federal judge ordered the release of a Liberian man arrested in Minneapolis by immigration agents, finding the arrest violated Fourth Amendment protections.

Trump's remarks Friday followed his earlier suggestion that he might invoke the Insurrection Act, a rarely used law that can allow a president to deploy the military domestically under limited circumstances.

Minnesota leaders have urged calm while criticizing what they describe as an intensified federal footprint, as demonstrations continue and investigations and court challenges move forward.

Full Truth Social post:

"In Minnesota, the Troublemakers, Agitators, and Insurrectionists are, in many cases, highly paid professionals. The Governor and Mayor don't know what to do, they have totally lost control, and our currently being rendered, USELESS! If, and when, I am forced to act, it will be solved, QUICKLY and EFFECTIVELY! President DJT"