Donald Trump Jr. Account Hacked, Says Father 'Passed Away'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:13 AM EDT

The X account of Donald Trump Jr. was apparently hacked Wednesday morning as the account posted new tweets claiming his father "passed away," that he "will be running for president" as a result, and "f" President Joe Biden.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," a now-deleted tweet read, as captured by Dataminr and X users.

To be clear, former President Donald Trump remains alive and well, multiple sources tweeted before the post was deleted.

"FYI: This is obviously not true. Don's account has been hacked," Republican strategist Andrew Surabian tweeted, linking to the since-deleted posts.

Also, the former president posted an unrelated message on Truth Social, the elder Trump's primary social media account, after the tweets appeared on his son's X account.

"If I would have made that speech yesterday at the United Nations, for all of the World to see, including the HORRENDOUS delivery, I would have been run out of politics!" Trump wrote amid his son's X hacking. "An EMBARRASSMENT to our Country."

There were other posts by Donald Trump Jr. amid the reported hacking, including saying he is "going to burn the SEC" when he becomes president.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
The X account of Donald Trump Jr. was apparently hacked Wednesday morning as the account posted new tweets saying his father "passed away," that he "will be running for president" as a result, and "f" President Joe Biden.
