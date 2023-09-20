Donald Trump Jr. Account Hacked, Says Father 'Passed Away'

The X account of Donald Trump Jr. was apparently hacked Wednesday morning as the account posted new tweets claiming his father "passed away," that he "will be running for president" as a result, and "f" President Joe Biden.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024," a now-deleted tweet read, as captured by Dataminr and X users.

To be clear, former President Donald Trump remains alive and well, multiple sources tweeted before the post was deleted.

"FYI: This is obviously not true. Don's account has been hacked," Republican strategist Andrew Surabian tweeted, linking to the since-deleted posts.

Also, the former president posted an unrelated message on Truth Social, the elder Trump's primary social media account, after the tweets appeared on his son's X account.

"If I would have made that speech yesterday at the United Nations, for all of the World to see, including the HORRENDOUS delivery, I would have been run out of politics!" Trump wrote amid his son's X hacking. "An EMBARRASSMENT to our Country."

There were other posts by Donald Trump Jr. amid the reported hacking, including saying he is "going to burn the SEC" when he becomes president.