Trump Jr. to Newsmax: Media Won't Even Ask If Biden Is Compromised

By    |   Tuesday, 19 September 2023 10:57 PM EDT

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, stressed on Newsmax that the mainstream media will not even ask whether Joe Biden is a compromised president.

Appearing Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Trump Jr. also slammed Biden for not taking seriously the impeachment inquiry jump-started last week by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"It's easy for them to [ignore] it because they have trillion-dollar organizations, the entire force of the mainstream media," Trump Jr. said of Biden shrugging off the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's scathing evidence.

"The entire weight of Big Tech and Big Social running with whatever it is that they say. You see it," he continued. "They say something out of there, and immediately it becomes everyone's talking point – as though it's an original thought."

He accused the media of "not even asking the question" about whether Biden could be compromised despite going after Trump during his term in office for a litany of now-disproven reasons.

"If Trump tweeted 'Merry Christmas,' it was a bigger scandal than Watergate. Every time. Everything was bigger than Watergate," Trump Jr. remarked, adding that Biden could be the "most corrupt person" in American politics.

Trump Jr.'s comments arrive after Biden jokingly told reporters when asked about the inquiry over the weekend that he wishes House Republicans "lots of luck" in their efforts.

McCarthy set the process into motion on Sept. 12 after declaring that evidence gathered by GOP-led House panels suggested that Biden lied about his knowledge of his family's foreign business dealings.

"Despite the serious allegations, it appears that the president's family has been offered special treatment by Biden's own administration," the speaker argued.

