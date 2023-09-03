Trump: 'Rigging the Election' by Indictments 'Won't Hold Up'

As liberal media blares headlines about the use of the 14th Amendment to bar a president from running in an election, former President Donald Trump struck back at President Joe Biden's abuse of power and "election interference."

"The Fake Indictments and lawsuits against me, 8 of them all come out of the Biden Campaign for purposes of Election Interference," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This is their new way of Rigging the Election, and it won't hold up.

"The Fascists & Marxists are destroying our once great Country but, WE WILL WIN & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Trump railed on Biden's abuse of the American justice system against his chief political rival, warning American politics are being dropped to all-time lows and leaving the Republican Party no choice but to respond in kind.

"The Crooked Joe Biden Campaign has thrown so many Indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we are going to do to Biden and the Communists when it's our turn," Trump added in another Truth Social post.

"They have started a whole new Banana Republic way of thinking about political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that's where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!"

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday that he believes the federal government could use the 14th Amendment to remove Trump from the ballot in 2024.

"In my view, the attack on the Capitol that day was designed for a particular purpose at a particular moment, and that was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power of as is laid out in the Constitution," Kaine said. "So I think there's a powerful argument to be made."

During an interview on X with Tucker Carlson, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who was in charge of Capitol security Jan. 6, 2021, said that for 71 minutes, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not approve of sending in the National Guard.

The weaponization of justice and political attacks have been extended to deep-blue districts run by RINOs (Republicans in name only) or "incompetent prosecutors" who have run on a platform to "get Trump," the former president lamented.

"Has anyone checked the background of Fani Willis, who lets Murderers go free to roam the streets of Atlanta and KILL, but wastes time, energy, and money on LETS GET TRUMP, who has done NOTHING wrong," Trump added in a third Truth Social post. "RINO Governor Brian Kemp has lost control of violent crime in Atlanta, and Fulton County as a whole. To walk the streets is a death sentence, it has NEVER been worse, yet he wants to protect this incompetent prosecutor. Number 1 in violence per capita in U.S.

"Sad days for the Great State of Georgia!"