Trump: 'I Got Charged for Telling People to Watch Newsmax'

Former President Donald Trump believes that one reason he is being unfairly targeted is because he told people to watch Newsmax in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Appearing Thursday on "Greg Kelly Reports," the former president said that Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy would be "thrilled" to know that the fastest-growing cable news channel was his go-to network.

"One of the things is I tell people — Newsmax. Did you know that? That was one of my tabs. I told people to watch Newsmax," Trump explained. "I got charged for telling people to watch Newsmax!"

The former president then jokingly warned host Greg Kelly: "I hope you don't get charged. You'll probably get charged because I mentioned your name, but I think you'll be OK."

"I think it's a badge of honor, quite frankly," Kelly replied.

Trump is referring to a part of the 98-page indictment against him and 18 other alleged co-conspirators by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' office that accuses him of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

In the indictment, a post from Trump's then-active Twitter account — now X — is cited where he encourages his supporters to watch Newsmax and One America News Network to get the real news.

