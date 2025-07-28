WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Warns Iran That Its Nuclear Sites Could be Bombed Again

Monday, 28 July 2025 10:58 AM EDT

President Donald Trump warned on Monday that he would order fresh U.S. attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities should Tehran try to restart facilities that the United States bombed last month.

Trump issued the threat as he held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort on the western coast of Scotland.

Iran, which denies seeking to develop a nuclear weapon, has insisted it will not give up domestic uranium enrichment despite the bombings of three nuclear sites.

Trump told reporters that Iran has been sending out "nasty signals" and any effort to restart its nuclear program will be immediately quashed.

"We wiped out their nuclear possibilities. They can start again. If they do, we'll wipe it out faster than you can wave your finger at it," Trump said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


