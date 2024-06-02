Trump Continues to Lash Out At His Conviction

Former President Donald Trump continued on Sunday to harshly denounce his conviction in his New York criminal trial, writing on Truth Social that "nobody even knew what the crime was until the judge gave his unconstitutional instructions."

Trump called the trial "a total hoax" and said "that a case like this has never been brought before. A Country in peril. Election Interference!!!"

The former president added in another post on Truth Social that "the 'sentencing' for not having done anything wrong will be, conveniently for the Fascists, four days before the Republican National Convention."

Trump contended that "a Radical Left Soros backed D.A., who ran on a platform of 'I will get Trump, reporting to an 'acting' local judge, appointed by the Democrats, who is highly conflicted, will make a decision which will determine the future of our nation? The United States Supreme Court must decide."

The former president also thanked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his support. Johnson wrote that "when we see this happening in Africa, or in Russia, we denounce it as authoritarian and corrupt. Well, the American people have looked at it, and decided that the methods and the motives are fundamentally the same."

Johnson continued that "whatever his detractors may say, I believe that Donald Trump – at his best – could offer the world the strong, confident leadership that it needs. By pursuing these cases, they have helped to make his victory more likely, not less.”