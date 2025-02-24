Harvard/Harris Poll: Trump Approval Rating at 52 Percent

One month in, a majority of those polled have a positive view of the Trump administration.

A Harvard University/Harris poll had President Donald Trump's approval rating at 52%, with voters most satisfied with his job on immigration, reducing the cost of the government, and returning America to its values.

A majority of those polled support Trump's policies on the border, focus on government expenditures, gender, DEI, and offshore drilling but have concerns on his foreign policy involving tariffs, the Israel-Hamas war, and the war in Ukraine.

The poll found 42% of voters believe the country is on the right track, up 14 points from January. Trump's favorability is at 50%, with voters having a favorable view of Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Democratic Party received its lowest approval rating since at least March 2018, with 33% of Democrats, 86% Republicans, and 70% independents disapproving. The Republican Party had an approval rating of 49% while 36% of voters approve of Congress.

"People are taking a generally positive wait-and-see attitude for Trump, but have really reassessed their attitudes toward Biden, Harris, and the Democrats, taking a much harsher, more negative attitude," said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll. "Trump has a real opportunity here – we're seeing a healthy, trudging approval edging toward real approval based on how the next couple of months turn out."

Renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America was the only Trump policy to not receive majority support.

The survey was conducted online within the U.S. from Feb. 19-20 among 2,443 registered voters by the Harris Poll and HarrisX. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 2.0 percentage points on a 95% confidence level.