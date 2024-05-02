Trump Vows '24 Election Challenge If Fraud Is Evident

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Wednesday he would accept the 2024 general election results "if everything's honest" but vowed to "fight" if it is not.

Trump made the comments in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday. Trump was on the stump during a day off from his criminal trial in New York, holding rallies in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Freeland, Michigan.

"If everything's honest, I'll gladly accept the results. I don't change on that," Trump told the newspaper. "If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country."

Trump maintained he won Wisconsin in 2020.

"If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin," Trump told the paper. "It also showed I won the election in other locations."

Trump lost the state to President Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes in 2020 after defeating Hillary Clinton in the Badger State in 2016. The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a report in December 2021 saying it found no evidence of widespread fraud in the state's presidential election.

WILL did find, however, that clerks across the state did not follow the same procedures.

Regardless, the Republican National Committee has said it will have 100,000 trained volunteers and lawyers ready to monitor the electoral process across the country in November in its effort to ensure election integrity.

Trump holds a 1.5-point lead over Biden in Wisconsin, one of seven key battleground states, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.