Trump: 'Ultimate Verdict on This Travesty' Will 'Come at Ballot Box'

Amid a "Biden trial" gag order and a day off campaign speech in the key battleground state of Michigan, Donald Trump declared America is going to find "crooked Joe Biden guilty" at the ballot box.

"The ultimate verdict on this travesty will not come in a courtroom; it will come at the ballot box and the American people are going to find crooked Joe Biden guilty of trying to destroy our country," Trump told his Wednesday rally from the Freeland, Michigan, airport tarmac in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform. "He's destroying our country."

Trump is prohibited by Manhattan Democrat Judge Juan Merchan from speaking about the business records trial judge, witnesses, or jurors, so he chose his words carefully, but they were no less pointed at what he called the "scam" and "rigged deal" of the "Biden trials" and the "corrupt and conflicted judge."

"I have come here today from New York City, where I'm being forced to sit for days on end in a kangaroo courtroom with a corrupt and conflicted judge, enduring a Biden sideshow trial at the hands of a Marxist district attorney who's taking orders from the Biden administration," Trump said.

"But what you're witnessing in New York is not a legal proceeding; it's an unlawful exercise in very stupid and very evil politics.

"But here's the good news: It's driven the poll numbers higher than we've ever had before, because people get it. It's a scam and they get it.

"These indictments are not just an attack on me. They're an assault on the constitutional rights of all Americans."

Biden's failures are going to come to a head in November, Trump said, and Election Day will become the most important day in American history.

"Joe Biden failed on the border," Trump continued. "He failed on inflation. He failed on gas prices. He failed on every single thing, including Afghanistan, the most vicious, embarrassing day or period in the life of this country.

"He failed on every single thing. Everything he touches turns to sh**. Every single thing he touches turns out to be no good. He's no good on policy. He's no good on military. He's no good on finance. Our country is crashing. He's no good at inflation. Inflation is a disaster. It's eating you alive."

But Biden and his corrupt justice officials are determined to jail his political opposition, Trump warned as he was forced to freelance because high winds knocked out his teleprompter.

"By the way, it's windy as hell up here," Trump said in a lighter moment. "Yeah, I'm getting very little use out of these stupid teleprompters. I'll tell you: Could you imagine if Biden was up here and the teleprompters didn't work? He's no good even when they do work.

"If I blow off the stage, I'll be right back up, I promise."

But an off-prompter Trump did not miss a beat in delivering his rebukes of the president.

"It's no wonder Joe Biden and his thugs are so desperate to stop us: They know that we are the only ones who can stop them," Trump said, noting his rally crowds.

"I say we have a big group of people like this all over the place and we have more voters. I say we have 250 million people that want to see our country be great again."

The economy, crime, foreign policy, wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, and massive illegal immigration are all brought to you by Biden thanks to mass mail-in balloting deployed by Democrat battleground state leaders in 2020 under the guise of COVID, Trump claimed.

"With your help, we're going to win Michigan this November," he began in his second rally of his "Biden trial" off day. "We're going to elect Mike Rogers to the U.S. Senate, and we're going to defeat crooked Joe Biden, and we're going to make America great again.

"Last week, we saw numbers showing clearly that the economy is crashing. Nobody knows what's happening, especially Biden. But GDP growth was plunging by more than 50% in the first quarter this year. Nobody has seen anything like that for a long time.

"We now have a thing called stagflation. Does anyone know what that means? It's not good. It's worse than deflation, and it's worse than inflation. Stagflation is the worst and that's what we're in right now, which spells the death of the American dream. And that doesn't even include some of the horrible numbers we're seeing flowing in from poor and crime-ridden countries right across our southern border. They're coming in by the millions.

"That's why this November the people of Michigan are going to tell crooked Joe Biden: You're fired! Get out of here. The worst president in our history. Nobody has never been anybody like him."

"Bidenomics" is the death of the American dream, but it will be the death of Biden's presidency come November, according to Trump.

"We had no inflation. Everything was so good. Bidenomics is flat out economic warfare and welfare on the American middle class and low-income people," Trump said. "It's a disaster. If Joe Biden wins this election, the middle class loses; but if Trump wins, the middle class wins. People of low income will start their journey toward the American dream.

"Michigan wins and America wins, that's what's going to happen."

Trump vowed to bring "MAGA-nomics" back for the American people if he is brought back to the White House.

"On day one, we will throw out by Bidenomics, and we will reinstate a thing called MAGA-nomics," Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Trump hailed his economic policy prowess over Biden in Wisconsin, too, adding more rebuke of leftist "green new scam" policies.

"I just left Wisconsin — we had an incredible rally in Wisconsin — you know, I have got to do two of these things a day. You know why? Because I'm in New York all the time with the Biden trial. Biden trial. Fake trial. That's all of the legal scholars say. It's a disgrace. It's a fake trial. They do it to try and take your powers away. Try and take your candidate away. That's killing them in the polls.

"You know if I didn't run or if I was, like, in fourth place or fifth place or not doing well, none of those trials would exist.

"But we're beating them so big in the polls, your heart is going to swell. We have got to get them out."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com