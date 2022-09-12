DOJ Issues 40 Subpoenas, Seizes Phones From Top Trump Aides Over 1/6 Probe

The Justice Department has in the past week ramped up action in the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, issuing about 40 subpoenas to top aides and lower-level staffers to former President Donald Trump and seizing phones and other electronic devices, The New York Times reported Monday.

Top Trump advisers Boris Epshteyn and Mike Roman both said their phones were seized, according to the Times. Trump's former social media director Dan Scavino reportedly is among those who received a subpoena.

According to the Times, at least 20 of the subpoenas sought information about the so-called alternate electors plan and communication with those who took part, including Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik received a subpoena as well, according to his lawyer Timothy Parlatore. Kerik has offered to testify, Parlatore told the Times.

Other subpoenas seek information about the activities of Trump's Save America PAC, which has been his main means of fundraising since leaving office.

Also sought were records that the person being subpoenaed had turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, the Times quoted "a person familiar with the matter" as saying.